YEA, Sports Ministry to engage 5000 youth in sports development

2017-10-25

The Youth Employment Agency(YEA) is likely to conclude on talks today, October, 25, 2017 with the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the mobilization of 5,000 youth to be equipped with skills to promote lesser known Sports in the country.

Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Justin Kodua told Kasapa 102.5 FM that the initiative with the Ministry is aimed at creating avenue to equip the youth with the needed experience and skills to assist in the development of lesser known sports.

“We’ve scheduled a meeting with the Ministry at 2:00 pm today to see how best we can cooperate giving opportunities to interested individuals who’ll be mobilised to support various Sports disciplines in the country. You’ll realize that we don’t even have coaches in lesser known Sports; it’s been abandoned. We are also lacking physical instructors in certain areas of our sports discipline, which ought to be addressed. So this initiative is critical to boost the development of Sports in the country.

Meanwhile, the Agency has signed an MoU with the Local Government Service with an objective to absorb over 4000 unemployed youth under its graduates internship module.

The MOU forms part of a series of agreements due to be signed between the YEA and other state-owned enterprises.

The Chief Executive Officer of the YEA, Justin Kodua, speaking at the signing ceremony said the move will augment the staff strength of a district, municipal and metropolitan assemblies across the country.