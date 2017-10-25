Watch out for Karela FC in Premier League – DOL Chairman

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Newly promoted Premiership club, Karela FC have been tipped by Mr Owoahene Acheampong, Chairman of the Division One League Board (DOLB) to excel in their debut elite campaign.

Mr Acheampong in an interview with the GNA Sports said the Nzema based side is a team to watch next season.

All the three clubs relegated from the just ended Premier League season were promoted only last year, which Mr Acheampong described as disappointing adding that, he does not expect the trend to continue next season, with the amends made.

He said the DOL ended early this season, which would enable the new teams to prepare adequately for the premiership, adding that, “Karela’s preparation gives me a lot of confidence that they would survive the premiership”.

“I know that Karela are preparing very well and from what I have seen so far, they will take the premiership by storm. They are preparing very well and recruiting too, all because we were able to finish the league on time,” he said.

Coach Johnson Smith’s side has started their preparation towards the start of their first Premier League stint with a residential camping at the clubhouse. The club is believed to be in talks with experienced players to beef up their squad.

Karela FC topped Zone Two with an impressive 73 points from 30 matches. Karela lost just a single game in the campaign, won 24 games and drew on 5 occasions.