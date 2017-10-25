Vodafone’s skills training project benefit over 100 subscribers

Over 100 Vodafone Ghana subscribers have benefited from an online life and vocational skills training launched by the telecommunication company and supplied with the basic tools to practice their trade.

Dubbed “Vodafone VIM”, they were taught ‘T’-shirt printing, beauty, fashion, décor, baking, juice and cocktail and soap making.

At the end of their training, they received hair dryers, sewing machines, make-up kits, soap cutters and gas cookers.

Mrs. Regina Ofori, the Marketing Supervisor – Consumer Segment, said more than GH₵65,000.00 had been pumped into scholarship award and supply of start-up tools.

The goal is to assist empower the unemployed youth economically to make their lives meaningful to society.

She was speaking at a ceremony held in Kumasi to present scholarship and start-up kits to the first batch of trainees from across the country.

Mrs. Ofori indicated that the “Vodafone VIM” had been designed to open the door of opportunity to the youth to live their dreams.

“The product affords the subscriber a weekly video tutorial on their selected course – be it ‘T’-shirt printing, soap making, beauty, fashion, baking and juice making, or décor.”

She said seven outstanding people had been awarded a scholarship to undergo professional training in recognized institutions including Forever Clear (FC) Beauty College, Cake Tekniks International and Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design.

They are MidimNutornutsi, Michael Ameyaw, Samuel Dadzie, Sandra Tetteh, Grace Doku, Eli AmaDzigbeduvor and AndrianuTwum.

Mrs. Ofori said after their training all the seven would be provided with the relevant tools and equipment to set up their businesses.

She encouraged more of the company’s customers, particularly, the youth to subscribe to the platform to learn a trade to lift themselves out of poverty.

Grace Doku, a beneficiary, applauded Vodafone for the initiative and said it was a step in the right direction.