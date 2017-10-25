The Premier League must be autonomous – Amponsah

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-24

President of Phar Rangers FC, Nana Yaw Amponsah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508904035_188_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The President of Phar Rangers FC, Nana Yaw Amponsah is said to be nurturing the ambition of ascending the throne of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in 2019.

A leaked manifesto made available to GNA Sports outlined several developmental programmes to be implemented when given the nod.

Mr Amponsah, who is seen to have a decent chance to lead Ghana’s football from 2019 as president, revealed in the document that he would make the premier league autonomous.

He indicated that within two years, management rights should be handed to an independent body to enable the GFA to concentrate on the National teams, First and second divisions and Regional Colts Football through the Regional Football Associations (RFAs).

His projections for the association also included the introduction of “All Stars tour” which will see the best selected players of the season embarking on a two-week foreign tour to play friendly matches and thereby help their clubs to sell and generate income.

The astute lawyer, who has worked in the sports industry actively for a decade and built a great deal of experience and with huge contacts globally, also stated in the document that, he would implement a “one league centrer, one ambulance” policy at the various league centres.

Mr. Amponsah also has plans to introduce a three tier national leagues system; Super league with 16 clubs, Premier league with 24 clubs and the first division with 24 clubs.