Starlets coach denies extorting money from players

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

2017-10-25

Coach of Ghana’s Under-17 male football team, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, has vehemently denied claims that he extorts money from players before giving them starting roles in the national team.

The highly experienced trainer who guided Ghana to second place in the African Youth Championship in Gabon earlier this year come under heavy criticism following Ghana’s exit from the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup being in India.



The Black Starlets lost 2-1 in the quarter-finals to their West Africa counterparts Mali to crash out of the tournament.

Ghana’s poor showing at the tournament has led to allegations that Fabin got his selection wrong because he was favoring players he had taken monies from to the detriment of the team and country.

But according to Fabin, there have been attempts to induce his selection but he has always rejected them despite not being paid for the last two years.

“If I have not been paid for 2 years that doesn’t mean I should exploit the players by taking monies from them, no, I’d rather help some of them and it will interest you to know that some came to camp with plastic bags, some sleep with their parents in wooden structures but I can’t deny there were advances made towards me.

“That’s not my style to take money from players” Fabin told Nhyira FM.



Meanwhile, Fabin could be axed from the team as his performance is currently being reviewed by the Ghana Football Association.