Sonnie Badu calls for Bukom Banku and Bastie Samir re-match

London based Ghanaian Gospel Singer Sonnie Badu has called for a re-match of the trending Bukom Banku and Bastie Samir bout.

Bukom Banku suffered his first defeat after he was knocked out by Samir in the seventh round in a fight dubbed “Make or Break” at the Bukom Boxing Arena, in Accra on Saturday, 21 October 2017.

However, Sonnie Badu believes that is not the end of Bukom Banku’s boxing career, because he can stage a historic come back.

The “Baba” Singer also commended Bukom Banku for making Boxing attractive again in Ghana.

“I will love to see a re match !! And how BANKU will come back , However, on a serious note BOKOM Banku is making all of us fall in love with Ghana Boxing all over again .. ???????????????????????????????????????? .. congrat to the GBA for putting this together.. #DrBadu #GhanaBoxing”.

