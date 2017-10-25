Social media trolls affected our goalkeeper in U-17 World Cup – Fabin

Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, Ghana’s national U-17 men’s team coach <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508893226_328_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s national U-17 men’s team coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has disclosed that trolls on social media about the age of the team’s goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim affected his performance in the game against Mali.

The Black Starlets landed in Ghana Tuesday afternoon after Mali knocked them out of the quarter finals of the on-going FIFA U-17 World Cup in India with a 2-1 victory. Danlad’s mistake led to the second goal, with his weak clearance setting up the Malian attacker to score.

Prior to the game, social media was swamped with mockery of the 14-year old’s age suggesting he was much older than he claimed to be. And according to Fabin, the trolls affected the psychology of the player heading into the game against Mali.

“Claims by Ghanaians that my goalkeeper [Danlad] was more than 14 years really affected him. I had to psyche him up. I believe that’s why he conceded that second goal against Mali,” Fabin told Nhyira FM.

