Sista Afia quits lucrative job in UK for music career

Afro-pop singer, Sista Afia says she has quit her lucrative job in the United Kingdom (UK) to resettle in Ghana.

Her decision is because she wants to do music full time and also operate restaurant.

The singer is a professionally trained nurse in the UK but she feels her real calling is music which she describes as something she loves.

“I was a nurse but now I think I’ve paused on the nursing. I’m working on my own restaurant and shisha lounge so small small. It is in Ghana. It has to be here.

“It (Nursing) wasn’t something that I was happy doing. Like it was something, even though it’s nice to help people, that’s not where my field was. I just felt I had to do what I love best and that is music. I still can help anybody so far as I got my degree and certificates. I can still open my hospital in Ghana and help kids,” she explained in an interview with Pulse Ghana.

Born Francesca Duncan Williams, the 23-year-old shot into the limelight with her 2015 single ‘Krokro No’ which featured rapper, Kofi Kinaata.

She has since then released many other hits including the popular ‘Jeje’ track featuring Shatta Wale.