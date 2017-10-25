Sir John re-states interest in NPP General Secretary position

Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would definitely contest for the position he once occupied when the party goes to Congress to elect new National Executives next year.

Sources close to Mr. Afriyie, popularly called ‘Sir John’, who is now the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission (FC) has it that, discussions on various social media platforms that he would not contest, were a hoax.

The sources said that discussion bothering on Mr. Afriyie that he would not contest was activated by persons who feel threatened by his presence in the race.

The sources said that Mr. Afriyie would very soon make an official declaration to assure NPP people who placed numerous calls on him to come that indeed he would contest.

Some elements within the NPP are circulating on various social media platforms that Mr. Afriyie was not going to contest, which is a total lie and fabrication.

“With all humility, Mr. Afriyie is contesting for the General Secretary position so those on social media with the mischief that he will not contest should rethink,” the sources said.

There are reports that Mr. Afriyie is being bothered with calls within the rank and file of the NPP to seek comeback to occupy the position he once held.

Although he has not made any public pronouncement, there are clear pointers that he would contest as he would not like to disappoint those who are calling on him to contest.

Mr. Afriyie was the NPP General Secretary from 2010 to 2014.