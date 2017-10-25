Provide scanned copy of Kwesi Botchwey report – NDC man to Daily Guide

Former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the supposed Kwesi Botchwey report being serialized by Daily Guide newspaper is fake.

Yaw Boateng Gyan said the only way he would believe the publication is when the newspaper publishes scanned copies of the report on its front page.

The serial publication of the Kwesi Botchwey report which investigated the circumstances that led to the party’s humiliating loss in the 2016 general elections has generated a lot of controversy in the party.

The report among other things claimed the defeat was self-inflicted since then President John Mahama surrounded himself with political neophytes.

What has made the issue murkier is the claim that some 200 cars allocated to journalists were diverted and only four seen as loyalists of the erstwhile Mahama administration benefited.

But leading members of the party implicated in the report are hungry with some including the Eastern regional NDC Chairman threatening legal suit.

But on Accra-based Peace FM’s morning show Kokrooko, Yaw Boateng Gyan said the supposed leaked report has been manipulated to cause disaffection in the NDC.

He stressed that, no party member with the exception of members on the Committee has a copy of the report thus it will be very difficult for the media to intercept it.

“I challenge Daily Guide to provide scanned copies of the report. What they have is fake” he stressed.

Mr. Boateng Gyan said the allegation that 200 cars met for journalists were diverted is a clear indication that the report counterfeit.

Until Daily Guide is able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that it has the Kwesi Botchwey report, any publication should be treated with the contempt it deserves.