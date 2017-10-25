Producing Sarkodie’s ‘Original’ was the breakthrough moment for me – Fortune Dane

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

2017-10-25

Contemporary music producer, Fortune Dane has disclosed that his breakthrough moment into the mainstream scene of the music industry was facilitated by his production of Sarkodie’s Original, a hit Hiphop record off the rapper’s Sarkology album.

However, he further revealed that the production which generated enough monetary gains for him was Sarkodie’s Hand To Mouth, the 2016 VGMA Hiphop song of the year.

He made this disclosure in a post on Facebook.

Fortune Dane is known for producing hardcore Hiphop records including Sarkodie’s Original, Hand To Mouth, Dear Rap and Kwaw Kese’s No Size. Headshots and Distance Relationship are his own songs that he produced himself.

