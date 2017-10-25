Okyeame Kwame applauds Ghana police service

Music of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-24

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508916986_664_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known by his stage name, Okyeame Kwame, has appreciated the men and women of the Ghana Police Service for what he describes as their hard work.

According to him, policemen and women are not fully appreciated, but they spend all day standing in the sun, fighting armed robbers and protecting citizens.

In appreciation for the job done by the Ghana Police Service, Okyeame Kwame posted a picture of a police officer with the message, “Today, I salute Ghana police for standing in the scorching sun all day. Protecting us in the night, fighting with armed robbers. Mosquitoes… And not fully appreciated, but still carry your duties with a smile. I love Ghana police”.

As per their motto, “SERVICE WITH INTEGRITY”, the Ghana Police Service is mandated to protect and serve all residents in their communities, using democratic policing principles and appropriate technology to protect life and property, as well as personal dignity.