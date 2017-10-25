Nketiah makes history for Arsenal

Nketiah becomes first player born after Wenger’s appointment to score for Arsenal <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150892516036266"></p> <p> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508925631_262_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The England U-19 international achieved a unique feat in Arsenal history with his Carabao Cup goals on Tuesday

Eddie Nketiah scored his first two Arsenal goals on Tuesday and made a bit of Gunners history in the process.

The 18-year-old netted late in his side’s Carabao Cup tie with Norwich City, sending the match to extra-time with an 85th-minute equaliser.

Nketiah’s goal meant he is now the first Arsenal player born after Arsene Wenger was appointed manager to score for the club.

The Frenchman took charge of Arsenal in September 1996 — more than 21 years ago.



Nketiah enjoyed his first strike so much he did it again in extra-time, heading home a 96th-minute corner kick to give Arsenal a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

