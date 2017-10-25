Ndoum threatens Palmer with legal action over bribery accusation

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-25

Nduom has vowed to sue Osei Palmer for accusing him of bribing players in the Premier League <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508923825_584_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Elmina Sharks owner Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has vowed to sue Wilfred Osei Palmer in court for accusing him of bribing players in the Premier League insisting Ghana FA Executive Committee member has ‘bitten more than he can chew’.

Palmer, who is also the President of Tema Youth, fired a broadside at the Presidential Candidate of the the Progressive People’s Party insisting he has no moral authority to make claims about match fixing.

Palmer accused Ndoum of involvement in match fixing in the wake of the latter’s claims that some clubs in Ghana influence referees in the just Premier League.

Club officials have been trading accusations of match fixing with Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey accusing Nduom of attempting to bribe referee Uriah Glah ahead of their Premier League match in the penultimate cash between the two sides in Dormaa.

Nduom accused Aduana Stars of influencing the referee leading to their defeat and Palmer hit back by accusing the PPP candidate of also influencing Tema Youth players when the two sides clashed in in the latter parts of the season.

The politician says he will take legal action against Palmer to prove that he is innocent of all the accusations leveled against him.

“I am asking my lawyers to take him to court to prove this allegation. And while they are doing this, they will rope in all the others who have come to the media with similar accusations,” Ndoum wrote on his Facebook page.

“I have been through 2nd Division, 1st Division and now Premier. Some think that I am new to this. They are wrong. They have bitten more than they can chew.

“Time for discipline in the GPL!”

Ghana FA’s Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into claims of match fixing and bribery in the league.