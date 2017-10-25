Mahama reacts to damning Kwesi Botchwey report

Former President John Mahama has spoken for the first time on the damning Kwesi Botchwey report which investigated why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost miserably to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The highly guarded report has found its way in the hands of the media and is being serialized amidst claims by some NDC executives that it is fake.

Although former president Mahama did not respond directly to aspects of the report against him and his appointees, he tweeted on Tuesday evening jabbing the media over their obsession for their newly found “handbook.”

The Botchwey report allegedly described Mahama as a naked president who was deceived by his close appointees.

Below are his tweets:

It appears ‘KB report’ has been adopted by some media as the new handbook for any challenge facing GH. — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) October 24, 2017