M.anifest prevented from performing at Becca @ 10 concert?

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: ghgossip.com

2017-10-24

Musician M.anifest <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508913354_170_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Becca’s much-publicized concert went live over weekend amidst a lot of excitements.

Heavyweights in the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industry were there to lend her support but one notable absentee was God MC rapper M.anifest.

According to report M.anifest was actually part of the tall list of musicians meant to perform that night and was at even at backstage of the National Theater whilst the show was ongoing.

Explaining why M.anifest couldn’t perform, Samuel Atuobi Baah, Head of Communication at Zylofon Media in an interview with Zionfelix on Radio Univers’ mid-morning show, Brunch2Lunch said time did not allow the alumnus of Macalester College to perform at the concert.

Sammy said:

The time M.anifest wanted to be on stage, there were other artists performing. He had other engagements on the same night so he had to leave to attend to them.

Artistes performances on the night were not strict because we did not pay any of the guys who showed up, they were all at the show to support their sister.