Last-minute court bid to block poll

Kenya’s Supreme Court is to hold a last-minute hearing to decide whether the re-run of the presidential election can go ahead.

The court will hear an urgent petition by human rights activists arguing Kenya is not ready for the vote.

The election is due to take place on Thursday.

The Supreme Court in September took the unprecedented decision to annul the presidential election and demand a re-run.

Chief Justice David Maraga said the 8 August election had not been “conducted in accordance with the constitution” and declared it “invalid, null and void”.

This was the first time in Africa that an opposition court challenge against a presidential election had succeeded.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is seeking a second term, has said the ballot must go ahead.

However, the main opposition candidate Raila Odinga is boycotting the vote.

He told the BBC’s Newsday programme on Tuesday that it was a “sham” election “which will not represent the will of the people”.

Mr Odinga says nothing has changed since the original poll and has called for “massive” demonstrations on election day.

On Monday, 20 Western diplomats said “growing insecurity”, including inflammatory rhetoric and attacks on the election commission, made it more difficult to hold a legitimate poll.

Last week a senior official at the electoral commission fled to the US, telling the BBC she had received death threats.

Amid the growing tension, the bodyguard of Kenya’s deputy chief justice was shot and wounded on Tuesday, police say.

They said the motive was not clear.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the last-minute petition, which questions whether the electoral commission and its chairman will be able to conduct a free and fair election on Thursday.

It is asking for an entirely new election which could extend the process by months.

