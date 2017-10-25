Kevin Prince Boateng admits he turned down an offer to join Inter Milan

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Ghanaian attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng says he turned down a move to Inter and sees Carlo Ancelotti as the “dream” Coach of troubled Milan.

The Ghana international, born in Germany, made 114 competitive appearances for the Rossoneri with 18 goals, winning the Scudetto and Italian Super Cup.

“It’s true, Inter wanted me, but as far as I was concerned, there was only ever Milan. I could’ve chosen other clubs too, not just Inter, but I am a man of my word,” he told football Italia.

Meanwhile, the player who joined Augsburg in the summer form Spanish side Las Palmas adds it will be a dream to see sacked Byaern Munich Coach Carlo Ancellotti return to the Rssoneri.

“It would be a dream to have Ancelotti back at Milan. There could be no better Coach for the job. In certain clubs, where you simply need to win, the bench becomes a little ‘fiery’ from the moment you sign the contract. Don’t forget years ago Milan sacked Max Allegri.”

Kevin Prince Boateng who has been a campaigner against anti-racism expressed his views on racism in Italy.

Boateng has spent much of his career battling against racism in football.

“Players abroad want to go to Serie A, but the fear of racism limits the appeal. One shouldn’t be surprised if they choose to go elsewhere.

“There are many words, but little action. I would suggest an ad hoc VAR system to spot racists in the crowd. There are already thousands of cameras in a stadium, many pointed at the fans, so why not use the technology for this too? Punish those who are guilty.”