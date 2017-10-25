Joe Addo insists home teams’ treatment of referees can lead to inducement

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-10-24

Former Accra Hearts of Oak administrator Joe Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508902230_814_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Accra Hearts of Oak administrator Joe Addo says the way home teams treat referees can lead to inducement.

According to the former Black Stars defender, it is only in Ghana that referees have to be treated by home teams.

Joe Addo, who once played for Accra Hearts of Oak, was speaking on the legends TV show on GHOne when he revealed, due to the fact that referees must be taken care by home teams, it influences their performances.

“We have serious problems in our local game and there so many things we have to stop doing. I have once being an administrator at Hearts and Berekum Chelsea and I have never witness the ordeal referee go through when they travel to officiate.

“If home teams are responsible of taking care of the referees which I have never seen in my life or any where around the World. Don’t you think they can induce them?,” Addo said on the Football Legends Night Show on GH One TV.

“Do you think I will take care of him if we lose a particular match?. And it is very difficult for referee because they are in the win-win or lose-lose situation because if the home team loses the referees is in trouble but when they win, he is free. So I think there are so many things which can be done to improve our game.”

Refereeing has been a big issue in the country especially in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League.