I feel lonely because guys are not coming forward – MzVee

Ghanaian female dancehall artist, MzVee, has revealed in recent interview that, she is still single and searching for a boyfriend.

Speaking on ‘This Is Gospel’ with Franky 5 on Accra-based Hitz FM, the ‘Natural Girl’ crooner stated categorically that she is not dating at the moment.

She also retorted in the interview that, she is actually seriously searching for a boyfriend. Although she could not say the kind of guy she is actually looking for but as at now, she is looking for a boyfriend.

Well, to the gentlemen, MzVee’s door is open for entries so you can look sharp if your pocket is dapper.

