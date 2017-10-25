Hot audio: NDC Chairman to sue Kwesi Botchwey

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Eastern Regional Chairman, Bismark Tawiah Boateng has threatened legal action against Professor Kwesi Botchwey and Daily Guide newspaper for defamation.

The Prof Kwesi Botchwey Committee report has recommended investigations into circumstances that led to the pocketing of campaign funds by the current opposition NDC Eastern Regional Chairman, Bismark Tawiah Boateng.

The committee, which investigated why the NDC lost miserably to then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) on December 7, 2016, posits that Mr Tawiah Boateng has pocketed GH¢1 million that was meant for the campaign, and should therefore be investigated.

“Eastern Regional Chairman is alleged to be keeping some GH¢1 million meant for campaign funding,” the 65-page Executive Summary of the 455-page report – which the NDC has kept like a state secret – reveals on Page 28.

“Accusations of diversion of campaign funds must be probed,” it recommended, adding, “There was so much greed.”

Mr Tawiah Boateng was the NDC chairman, who supervised the party’s so-called ‘Agenda 50-50’ votes in the Eastern Region, which is the home region of then opposition leader and now President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

But commenting on the issue a livid Tawiah Boateng posited that, the campaign in the region was managed by the regional campaign coordinator and there was no way such an amount would have come to him.

He indicated that the Daily Guide newspaper and Professor Kwesi Botchwey would have to prove in court that he actually received the said money.

The NDC Eastern Regional Chairman also said, money that was made available to the region was GHC15, 000 and was brought by Director of Elections Samuel Ofosu Ampofo but explained that the money was handed over to the Treasurer of the party in the region.

“How on earth can a report which refused to ask of my side of the story alleged that I pocketed a whole GH¢1 million meant for party activities. The money was brought in by Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, it was 15,000 and was instantly handed over to Mr. Krah, the Treasurer.

“And so if Ofosu Ampofo claims he actually gave me that huge money, then he should come out and speak the truth. Because. They should all meet me in court and explain to me how it all happened,” he said.

Listen to the Chairman

