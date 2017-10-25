Hearts Coach Frank Nuttall unhappy with third place finish

Frank Nuttal claims there were unforeseen circumstances led to the ‘poor positioning’ of the team <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508914836_684_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nuttal has expressed disappointment at their third place finish in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians placed third behind Champions Aduana Stars and Academy boys West Africa Football Academy.

Accra Hearts of Oak were held in the final game of the season by Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium. Despite booking a place in the finals of the MTN FA cup, Scotsman Frank Nuttal is not happy with the position of the club in the Ghana Premier League.

“Obviously, I am not happy with our final league position,” he told accraheartsofoaksc.com

“There were matters that were completely outside my control and the control of my players which I think people will read between the lines and understand what I mean and this prevented us from getting into a higher position.”

Accra Hearts of Oak will face Kumais Asante Kotoko in finals of the MTN FA Cup on October 29 at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

The former Gor Mahia Coach will be looking forward to winning his first silver with the rainbow club after just a season in the Ghana Premier League.

قالب وردپرس

Comments