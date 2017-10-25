GFA will decide my future – Coach Fabin

Fabin says his fate as Starlets coach is in the hands of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150893052665110"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508931031_746_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s Black Starlets Coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin believes his fate solely remains in the hands of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) after failing to progress to the semi-final stage of the ongoing U-17 World Cup in India.

Coach Fabin and his charges lost three times within six months to Mali by 0-1 and 1-2 in the Under 17 AFCON final and a friendly respectively before being knocked out in the quarter-final stage by 1-2 scoreline in the World Cup.

His early exit from the competition has prompted his sack by a cross section of football fans for being the longest ever serving technical handler at this age level.

The Fans believe for a coach to handle a team over seven years without any success must be shown the exit, however Coach Fabin thinks otherwise.

“If wishes were horses beggars will ride them. Our wish was to annex the trophy but unfortunately we were kicked out in the quarter final stage. But I think my boys did well and hope they will progress to the next level by playing for the Black Stars in future. For my sack, it all depends on the appointment committee of the Ghana Football Association and I am ready for any decision”, Coach Fabin told Starr Sports upon arrival in Ghana on Tuesday.

The team will officially be met by the Sports Ministry in the coming days to settle all outstanding financial commitments .

قالب وردپرس

Comments