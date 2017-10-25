GFA Ethics Committee opens investigations into bribery, match fixing allegations

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

The Ghana football space has recently been rocked with allegations of match fixing

The Ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has opened investigations into allegations of match fixing, bribery and corruption in football in the country.

A statement on the GFA’s website explains that: “the Ethics Committee has taken the decision to open the formal investigation in the wake of local media reports raising questions about the sanctity of the game in the country.”

Ghana football has been rocked with allegations of match fixing in the weeks leading up to the end of the Ghana Premier League season with teams fighting to avoid relegation.

Read full statement below:

“The Ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has opened a formal investigation into allegations of match fixing, bribery and corruption in football in the country.

The Ethics Committee has taken the decision to open the formal investigation in the wake local media reports raising questions about the sanctity of the game in the country.

The formal investigation will be swift and thorough as those in authority who have made public and private statements about the issue will be invited to assist in the investigation.

Officials who have made general and specific corruption and match fixing allegations will be invited while accused individuals will also be invited.

The media and the general public are highly encouraged to assist the Committee with valuable information even on the condition of anonymity.

The Ethics Committee is actively seeking further information as no stone would be left unturned in the investigation.

Those interested in assisting the committee with information can address it to:

The Secretary

Ethics Committee

The Ghana Football Association

Ridge

Accra”