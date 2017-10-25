Gallaxy releases music video for ‘My prayer’ featuring Kofi Kinaata

Music of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Music group, Gallaxy is out with the official music video for their Highlife song,”My prayer” featuring Highgrade Family signed act and Fante rap king, Kofi Kinaata.

The visual was directed by award-winning video director, Ebenezer Xbills who shot their previous music videos,’Bokoboko’,’Holla at me’, and ‘Yema me’ bringing to an increasing number of projects they’ve done together.

“My prayer” was produced by Shottoh Blinqx under the coordination of LYF Entertainment and Gallaxy music.

