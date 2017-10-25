Former Ghanaian boxer Napoleon Tagoe dead

Napoleon Tagoe, Former WBC International Champion and trainer <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508918432_499_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former WBC International Champion and trainer, Napoleon Tagoe, has died, Starr News has learnt.

The proprietor of the Willpower Boxing Gymnasium at James Town in Accra passed on in the early hours of Wednesday after complaining of a severe headache.

A member of the Ghana Boxing Authority board Alhaji Toffik who confirmed the demise of the pugilist on the Starr FM’s sports roundup said his absence will create a huge vacuum in the boxing fraternity.

The departed trainer nurtured boxers like Obodai Sai, Emmanuel Tagoe Albert Mensah and many others.

In his prime, Tagoe won the Ghanaian Middleweight Title. Born in May 1973, the late boxer lived with his family in the US.

