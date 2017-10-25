Eddie Nketiah saves Arsenal from Norwich upset

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: bbc.com

2017-10-24

play videoEdward Nketiah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508896826_795_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Teenager Edward Nketiah edged Arsenal past Championship side Norwich City in extra-time to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Substitute Nketiah, 18, scored twice after Norwich had taken the lead when James Maddison’s pass released Josh Murphy, who dinked a shot past Gunners debutant goalkeeper Matt Macey.

The Canaries, sixth in the second tier, had chances to make it 2-0, but Macey pushed away Nelson Oliveira’s curled effort with Murphy and Mario Vrancic also missing chances.

Those misses proved crucial as Nketiah grabbed a late equaliser from close range only 15 seconds after coming on to leave it level after 90 minutes.

The England Under-19 international then headed in from Mohamed Elneny’s corner for the winner.

Arsenal, who made 11 changes to the team that won 5-2 at Everton on Sunday, have never won this competition in the 21 years that manager Arsene Wenger has been at the club.

Their hopes of doing so for the first time were kept alive by a player that had not been born when Wenger became Gunners boss.

Although the Arsenal team was completely different to the side that won at Goodison Park, they still fielded internationals Mathieu Debuchy, Elneny, Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud.

However, Wenger’s selection looked to have backfired as Norwich went ahead and then had chances to extend that advantage further.

The Canaries, hoping to reach the last eight of the competition for only the second time in 22 seasons, were also unhappy that Elneny was only booked when he fouled Oliveira as he was through on goal.

But Nketiah, who had replaced Reiss Nelson seconds before, grabbed an 85th-minute equaliser after a corner from the left was flicked on by Francis Coquelin.

The second goal for the hosts came in the 96th minute through a powerful Nketiah header from Elneny’s fine delivery.

Nketiah had a chance for a hat-trick, but Angus Gunn produced a fine save.

Even though Canaries wanted a late penalty after Debuchy clashed with James Husband, Arsenal held on.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place at 16:00 BST on Wednesday, 25 October.

Who is Edward Nketiah?

These were Nketiah’s first goals for the club in only his second appearance. His first was as an 89th-minute substitute in the 4-2 away Europa League win over Belarusian side BATE Borisov on 28 September.

The Londoner began his career on Chelsea’s books but was released at under-14 level in 2015 and joined the Gunners later that year.

The forward has also represented England at Under-18 and Under-19 level and his pace, direct running and heading ability caused a tiring Norwich defence problems at Emirates Stadium.