Ebony rocks Koforidua Senior High School

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Source: OkroMouth Africa

2017-10-25

High School Clique TV, Papcity Ghana, BlackStar SR Entertainment in collaboration with Rufftown Records/Midas Touch Inc., headed by Bullet of Ruff and Smooth fame and Koforidua Secondary School last weekend over the weekend organised an explosive funfair topped by performance from one of the hottest female artists in Ghana at the moment, Ebony Reigns.

The event was a complete success with students of the reputable secondary school over whelmed with spectacular performances from the empress herself! Ebony, indeed she lived up to expectation with the feedback OkromouthAfrica gathered from interacting with the students and witnessed on the day. They sang word for word to her songs and in surely good high spirits with a burst of ecstatic excitement.

The C.E.0 of Papcity Ghana, producers of HSCTV show promised more to come this festive season with numerous planned events designed and targeted specially at Senior High Schools across Ghana.

“High School Clique TV is undoubtedly the biggest Senior High School Targeted TV Magazine Show in Ghana,” said Darlington Amankwa Ampofo the man in charge of Papcity Ghana.

Mr. Ampofo further disclosed that their next stop is at OWASS in the garden city Kumasi to be headlined by ‘Kidi’ and ‘Kuami Eugene’ Ghana’s new musical sensations.

Watch the highly acclaimed High School Clique TV Show every week for more visuals on GHOne TV and TV7 respectively.