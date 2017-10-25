Delta Capital opens in Tema

Delta Capital has officially launched its Tema branch in line the corporate vision of bringing its services to the doorstep of clients, and to grow asset and operational base whilst creating jobs to complement government’s effort to reduce unemployment.

Delta capital is an investment banking firm providing fund management, corporate finance, and investment advisory service.

The firm undertakes research and due diligence reviews for corporate bodies.

The financial institution is licensed by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to manage pension funds and has been growing steadily since its incorporation in 2014.

“The vision of the shareholders that inspired the birth of Delta Capital in 2014 was to build an investment banking firm that provides a complete and timely investment advisory and fund management solutions to Ghanaians. We aspire to become the preferred investment banking firm in Ghana,” said CEO of the company, Victor Owusu.

With a formidable team of professionals and astute investment bankers, Delta’s asset under management has grown from GHS2 million in its first year of operation to well over GHS50 Million by the end of the third quarter of this year.

“in the mist of market challenges, Delta Capital has managed to win new clients and maintained an average client retention rate of 90%. All these have been achieved because we have a team of dedicated and hardworking staff, committed to providing excellent financial solutions to our cherished clients,” the CEO stated.

He called on the people of Tema and the surrounding communities and corporate bodies, to patronize our services.

The former Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group, Mr. Kenneth Ashigbey who was the Guest of Honour commended the company for its impressive performance in few years of operations.

He said capital market operators should play a key role and lead in identification and package viable companies that can be set up under the one district one factory programme of the government. He further called on pension fund managers to channel the fund’s investments into key infrastructural projects rather than short-term investments in treasury instruments to help develop infrastructure in the country.