Defeat is a lesson for Banku — Azumah Nelson

Ghana’s boxing legend, Azumah Nelson, has described Braimah Kamoko’s surprise defeat to Bastie Samir as a lesson that will encourage him (Banku) to train harder.

Azumah said every boxer could lose a fight on any day but Bukom Banku’s defeat will be a learning process for the tough-talking boxer who suffered his first upset in the ring.

“As you know he has not lost before and this one will be a lesson for him to train harder in subsequent fights because every boxer can lose at any given fight.

“I believe this will be a learning process for him to know that you can’t always win and there are times when you need to be cautious,” Azumah said.

Kamoko, alias Bukom Banku, lost his invincibility in the ring last Saturday night after Bastie shocked him with a seventh-round technical knockout in their non-title Cruiserweight Championship at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Banku, who had predicted a sixth-round knockout ahead of the fight, was convincingly outboxed in the much-anticipated “Make or Break” fight after a technical knockout in the seventh round ended his dominance in the ring.

When asked whether the night didn’t go well for Banku, Azumah praised Bastie, whom he described as a well-composed and disciplined boxer on the night.

“He (Bastie) was the well-composed and disciplined boxer on the night and you could see how determined he was to win the fight which he virtually did.

“I praise him for the wonderful job and I hope he keeps up with this great performance,” he concluded.