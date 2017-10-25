Dade Opanka dethrones Lord Paper with ‘Boo Bi Yede’ video

Controversial Ghanaian Hiplife musician, Dadie Opanka has finally released the much anticipated video for his single ‘Boo Bi Yede’ video.

The music video, which is rated 18+, has dethrone the famous Lord Paper ‘Ewurama’ video which got everyone talking.

In the explicit video of the ‘Boo Bi Yede’ which features Kuami Eugene brings out the true meaning of the song which literally means ‘Some Foods are Delicious’.

In the video, a young lady is seen giving the ‘Wedding car’ hit maker what looks like blow job and other sexual acts.

