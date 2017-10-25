‘Bukom Banku rematch not our priority’ – Team Bastie Samir

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

The camp of the super middle-weight brawler, Bastie Samir, have made their ward’s return to the rankings of the three major world sanctioning bodies a priority while insisting they will not shy away from a rematch against vanquished foe, Braimah “Bukom Banku” Kamoko.

According to Coach Ofori Asare, who masterminded Samir’s famous seventh-round stoppage of Bukom Banku last Saturday at the Bukom Boxing Arena, the 31-year-old boxer is intent on returning to the rankings of either the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Authority or World Boxing Organisation after losing his place due to inactivity.

“Well, what is on our mind now is to get him (Bastie) into the world rankings,” Coach Asare told the Graphic Sports yesterday in an interview.

“He was in the world ranking but based on inactivity he was withdrawn. But now that he has bounced back we are working to be able to apply for his world ranking status.

“We are applying to all the major sanctioning bodies to consider him for ranking, Bukom Banku was ranked by all those bodies so we will use his defeat of him as a point to get the ranking.

“Apart from that, we are thinking of getting him some continental titles that will gain him entry into the world rankings if his application is not accepted”.

He stressed that Samir’s quest to re-enter the world rankings should not be misconstrued as an attempt to avoid a rematch with Banku.

“We are not afraid of a rematch, especially if it falls in line with our plans. We have a plan and we are not waiting for anybody. If our plan is going on and they are not ready, fine”.

The veteran boxing trainer also provided an insight into how he masterminded the seventh round Technical Knock Out (TKO) of the then-undefeated Kamoko last Saturday.

He said the regimen of Samir (17 wins, one draw, 0 loss), consisted of a daily four-hour training session which focused on endurance, as well as rapid punching combinations.

He stated that having trained both boxers, he knew that the older boxer (Bukom Banku) would get tired as the bout progressed and, therefore, devised a strategy to take full advantage of his lack of stamina.