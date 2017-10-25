Brong Ahafo GJA commends Aduana Stars Football Club and Dormaamanehene

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017
2017-10-25
The Brong-Ahafo Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association
(GJA) has commended the Dormaa-Ahenkro based Aduana Stars Football
Club for winning the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League (GPL) for the
second time despite losing their last league game against Ashgold at
the Len Clay Sports stadium in Obuase.
A press statement jointly signed and copied to the News Hunter
Magazine by Larry Paa Kwesi Moses and Dennis Peprah, Regional Chairman
and Secretary respectively said the scintillating performance
demonstrated by the club during the league season was highly
commendable.
The statement further commended Dormaamanhene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo
Agyemang Badu II, the club’s patron for his personal commitment and
contributions towards the growth of the club.
It expressed readiness of the association to support the club, and
asked all football enthusiasts in the region to also play their quota
towards the development of football in the region.
“Aduana Stars Football Club has really made Brong-Ahafo proud,” the
statement said and expressed the optimism that other football clubs in
the region would exhibit a dazzling performance in the next premier
league season.
The statement assured the association’s commitment and readiness to
organize in-service training to sports Journalists and Presenters in
the region to improve on their reporting and presenting skills to meet
the demands of contemporary soccer fans.