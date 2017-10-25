Brong Ahafo GJA commends Aduana Stars Football Club and Dormaamanehene

Aduana Stars LogoFile photo; Official logo of Aduana Stars FC

The Brong-Ahafo Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association

(GJA) has commended the Dormaa-Ahenkro based Aduana Stars Football

Club for winning the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League (GPL) for the

second time despite losing their last league game against Ashgold at

the Len Clay Sports stadium in Obuase.

A press statement jointly signed and copied to the News Hunter

Magazine by Larry Paa Kwesi Moses and Dennis Peprah, Regional Chairman

and Secretary respectively said the scintillating performance

demonstrated by the club during the league season was highly

commendable.

The statement further commended Dormaamanhene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo

Agyemang Badu II, the club’s patron for his personal commitment and

contributions towards the growth of the club.

It expressed readiness of the association to support the club, and

asked all football enthusiasts in the region to also play their quota

towards the development of football in the region.

“Aduana Stars Football Club has really made Brong-Ahafo proud,” the

statement said and expressed the optimism that other football clubs in

the region would exhibit a dazzling performance in the next premier

league season.

The statement assured the association’s commitment and readiness to

organize in-service training to sports Journalists and Presenters in

the region to improve on their reporting and presenting skills to meet

the demands of contemporary soccer fans.

