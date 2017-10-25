Brong Ahafo GJA commends Aduana Stars Football Club and Dormaamanehene

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Source: Newshuntermag.com

2017-10-25

File photo; Official logo of Aduana Stars FC <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150893052665110"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508938231_942_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Brong-Ahafo Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association



(GJA) has commended the Dormaa-Ahenkro based Aduana Stars Football



Club for winning the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League (GPL) for the



second time despite losing their last league game against Ashgold at



the Len Clay Sports stadium in Obuase.

A press statement jointly signed and copied to the News Hunter



Magazine by Larry Paa Kwesi Moses and Dennis Peprah, Regional Chairman



and Secretary respectively said the scintillating performance



demonstrated by the club during the league season was highly



commendable.

The statement further commended Dormaamanhene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo



Agyemang Badu II, the club’s patron for his personal commitment and



contributions towards the growth of the club.

It expressed readiness of the association to support the club, and



asked all football enthusiasts in the region to also play their quota



towards the development of football in the region.

“Aduana Stars Football Club has really made Brong-Ahafo proud,” the



statement said and expressed the optimism that other football clubs in



the region would exhibit a dazzling performance in the next premier



league season.

The statement assured the association’s commitment and readiness to



organize in-service training to sports Journalists and Presenters in



the region to improve on their reporting and presenting skills to meet



the demands of contemporary soccer fans.