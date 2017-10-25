Betway Ghana adds ‘Multi Bet’ to its betting slips

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: sports24ghana.com

Betway Ghana, an online sports betting company, has added a brand new betting slip onto its platform – Multi Bet.

In multi betting, a bettor is allowed to combine series of single bets into one bet with the odds multiplying with each additional bet. In this case, a bettor can place a bet of two [2] or more picks.

Here, the total odds are calculated by multiplying the odds of all the individual picks.

For instance, GHC10 bet on, for instance – Swansea City vs. Manchester United, Everton vs. Chelsea, in the upcoming EFL Cup matches on Tuesday can be computed as;

A bet on the victory of Swansea City over Manchester United [odds: 2.30], Everton over Chelsea [odds 2.75] will be calculated as 10 x 2.30 x 2.75 = GHC63.25

The advantage of multi compared with a single bet is that revenues are higher than two bets made separately since the odds are multiplied among them.

