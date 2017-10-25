Adjetey Anang warms hearts with awesome birthday message to Lydia Forson

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-25

Adjetey Anang and Lydia Forson <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508906090_413_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ace actor Adjetey Anang has warmed up social media with his love and inspirational-filled birthday message to his colleague Lydia Forson as she celebrates her birthday.

The actor took to his Instagram page and shared a lovely picture of himself together with Lydia Forson.

He captioned the picture, “Throughout the past year, u have smiled through the storm, danced in the rain…Who says trouble won’t find us? But it’s how u choose to say “Hello” to trouble that matters. U have survived all. For this new age I wish u progress, penetration, acceleration in every sphere. I still learn from u. God richly bless u and keep u well. Happy Birthday Sis”.

The entertainers made headlines together when they starred in “Keteke”, a movie which had its setting hinged on the past.

Ghana’s rap doctor, Okyeame Kwame responded to the message indicating that he was touched by the word and gesture.

Birthday girl Lydia Forson also acknowledge the kind words that were bestowed on her by her colleague and responded, “Thanks bro!!! I love you basaaaaa”.

Experienced actor Adjetey Anang is known widely for the character “Pusher” which he played in the popular “Things we do for love” series which also featured the likes of Majid Michel and Jackie Appiah.

Lydia Forson, who turned a year older today also took to her Instagram page to celebrate with her fans and followers.

She took it upon herself to ‘bless’ her fans with stunning birthday photos. She also shared a picture and a story of a surgery she had to undergo sometime back.

She captioned the post, “Today, I want to thank God, by celebrating the people who he’s strategically placed in my life at nearly every turn to see me through the worst”.