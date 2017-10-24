US promises full probe into Niger deaths

Myeshia Johnson is at the centre of a row with Mr Trump

America’s top general, Joseph Dunford, has promised a full investigation into the deaths of four soldiers in Niger earlier this month, saying their families deserved an explanation of what happened.

General Dunford said they had been attacked by suspected Islamist extremists while on a reconnaissance patrol, and had waited about an hour to request air support.

The body of one soldier, Sergeant La David Johnson, was not recovered for two days.

His widow, Myeshia Johnson, has accused President Donald Trump of treating her with insensitivity during a condolence call.

The clash was the deadliest for US troops since Mr Trump took office, and some Americans have questioned their presence in Niger. General Dunford said the mission to assist local forces in the fight against jihadists would continue.

Source: BBC