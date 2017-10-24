Students Loan Trust Fund holds Board orientation

The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) last week held an orientation workshop for its recently appointed Board of Trustees.

The workshop which took place at the Akosombo Volta Hotel was attended by senior management members of the SLTF and Board Members.

According to the CEO of the Fund, Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah, the workshop was held to give members of the Board a detailed briefing of the activities and programmes of the Trust Fund.

Among others, the Board members were briefed on the loan portfolio of the Trust Fund, the state of loan recoveries to date, the IT infrastructure of the organisation and strategies put in place by the Fund to make it more visible.

They were also briefed on plans to diversify the sources of financing for the Fund to make it sustainable in the long term.

A Management Consultant, Mrs Barnor also took Board Members through the roles and responsibilities of effective Board Members.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees Jacob Kwabena Adjei said that under his leadership, the board would work with the management team to ensure that the SLTF is well placed to provide financial assistance to Ghanaian nationals who gain admission to accredited tertiary institutions to pursue various undergraduate programmes.

Members of the Board are Madam Angela Kyeremanten-Jimoh, Richard Darko, Sophia Kokor and Honourable Yaw Owusu Boateng, all Government appointees.

Others are Wilhemina Asamoah, Ministry of Education; Kojo Boateng, Social Security and National Insurance Trust; Elvis Osei Amponsah, Ghana National Union of Polytechnic Students and Hilda Agyepong Asante of National Council for Tertiary Education.

Also, Yvonne Asare-Yeboa of Ghana Employer’s Association; Joseph B. Denteh, Ghana Education Trust Fund and Evelyn Dawee-Keelson of the Attorney General’s Office.