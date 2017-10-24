Publish the ‘original’ Kwesi Botchway report if… – NDC challenged

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been challenged to make public the ‘original’ version of the Professor Kwesi Botchway if they insist the copy which is being serialized in the media is a ‘fake’ one.

Some NDC Members of Parliament (MP) and the executives of the party has claimed on several platforms that the version of the report which is constantly being read and published in the media domain is fake.

One of them is the Deputy General Secretary of the party, George Lawson who has insisted the report is a ‘fake’ one arguing further that the contents of the report are not for public consumption.

“The report is for the NDC and not for the public. If it were so we would have. Democrats have done the same and it was not out. It is just to divert attention…,” he said.

NDC MP for Bodi Constituency in the Western Region, Sampson Ahi, further claimed that some aspects of the report in the public domain are fake.

“Most of the issues that are coming up in the public domain as coming from the report are fake…most of the issues are not true and I know that for a fact…,” he insisted.

These denials, New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mireku Duker said is unnecessary. To him, the confusion would be solved if the NDC produces what they term as the ‘original’ copy of the report.

“I am challenging the NDC, if they insist the report is fake, then there must be original and they should publish the original, I am challenging them…,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Tuesday.

He said the NDC should stop crying foul over the report in the media domain if they are not ready to publish the ‘original’ copy of the report.

The MP further argued that the setting up of the committee was not necessary in the first place as according to him the indices that caused the NDC to lose the 2016 elections were obvious.

“The setting up of the committee was in the first place unnecessary because everyone knew the NDC was going to lose the 2016 elections…is it not obvious the President then (John Mahama) did not even show that he was concerned about the plight of Ghanaians and the NDC itself wasn’t well organized,?” he quizzed.