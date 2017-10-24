‘One Corner’ producer demands GHC25,000 as compensation from Patapaa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Peter Morgan Wright a.k.a. Mr. Loyalty who produced the ‘One Corner’ hit song is now demanding a whooping 1,500 for himself and 1,000 for Ras Cann making a total of GHC2,500 from Patapaa Amisty.

According to the aggrieved sound engineer, Patapaa did not pay for his services and now that ‘One Corner’ is a hit, he (Patapaa) must come and settle his debts.

Peter Morgan Wright is always on Facebook releasing unimaginable curses on Patapaa over what he describes as ungratefulness on the part of Patapaa.

He posted, “Tell Pataapa to learn how to appreciate his friends who are parts of his song one corner as well as the sound engineer financially… because he couldn’t fully pay for the studio work and our verses in the song… we are waiting for Patapaa to settle us about GHC1500 for me the sound engineer and GHC1000 for Ras Cann.”