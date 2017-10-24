OmniBank wins HR Award – MyJoyOnline.com

OmniBank has been adjudged the Most Promising HR Management in Financial services at the HR Focus Awards.

Conferred by the HR Focus Magazine, OmniBank clinched this award for cultivating best HR practices just within its first year of operations as a universal bank.

In a statement after winning the award, Head of HR at OmniBank, Stephen Adeakye dedicated the award to the staff and reiterated his commitment to empowering and grooming staff internally.

“This award shows that OmniBank has been doing the right things in our HR practice through our home grown HR System. Moreover, we hope to achieve our vision to be a top HR BRAND in the medium term,” he concluded.

In its approach, OmniBank has adopted various measures to developing, empowering and promoting staff welfare and excellence.

Its thriving 60- 40 HR Philosophy continues to exploit the great mix of young and greatly experienced staff to complement each other in their work.

With the top goal of becoming a top HR brand, OmniBank will continue to adopt strategies to attract, develop and maintain the best crop of talents whilst providing them with all necessary tools for work success.

To achieve this goal, it recently launched “The New Banker Programme” to groom the next generation of OmniBank leaders.