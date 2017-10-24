NCA sanction: Radio stations deserve harsher punishment – Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has called for a stiffer sanctions on some radio stations sanctioned by the National Communication Authority (NCA).

According to him, the NCA followed due process to arrive at the various sanctions therefore could not fathom why Minority in Parliament is ranting over the issue.

“Did I hear the minority NDC complaining about the NCA sanction? They deserve even harsher punishment more than what they are experiencing now. They need to be punished for their evil deeds. All these sanctioned radio stations were given radio license because they were doing dirty works for the NDC” he noted.

The NCA slapped fines on some radio stations for committing various infractions pertaining to their authorization to operate.

Subsequent to that, the Authority revoked the licenses of some stations while others were fined as contained in Section 13 of the Electronics Communications Act (2009), Act 775.

However, the Minority in Parliament adding its voice to the ban described it as “draconian.”

In a statement last Friday, the group insisted the action by the regulator is “troubling” and may have “grave implications for press freedom and media pluralism”

“We are deeply troubled by this development which has grave implications for press freedom and media pluralism. These actions by the NCA threaten to roll back the gains made so far in entrenching a vibrant media culture”.

But speaking on Adom TV’s Morning Show “Badwam” Tuesday, the controversial MP, who is also the Chairman of Communications Committee in Parliament says he does not feel sad for the sanctioned radio stations because his company suffered the same fate while his party was in opposition.

“I am a victim of NDC because I will never forget what they did to my company when they were in power and here they are crying like babies today because they have been fined. I will never feel sorry for them because I’ve suffered same problem before in their hands. They are just lucky to have a President like Nana Addo and he will save them” he added.

This notwithstanding, Ken Agyapong entreated all media houses to abide by the rules and regulations to ensure professional standards.

Click on attached audio for more

