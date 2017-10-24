Nana Ama’s love for cars! From Benz G-Wagon to Range Rover Evoque

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

The beautiful Ghanaian actress and music writer, Nana Ama McBrown with her husband Maxwell, have exposed to view, a brand new Range Rover Evoque vehicle, yen.com.gh made this known!

Nana Ama on Instagram, shared several photos of her posed by the machine.

She appeared to have been heading to a social event when she took the pictures.

The popular actress cut a ravishing figure in an overall white dress, as posed for the photos.

YEN.com.gh understands that a Range Rover Evoque vehicle is worth more than $50,000.

The Range Rover is now part of the actress’ mouth-watering car fleet, which already boasts a luxurious Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and powerful Mercedez Benz saloon car.

Nana Ama, 43, has starred in scores of Ghanaian movies over a period of almost two decades.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the actress held a one-week observation for her mother who died recently.

Several top Kumawood stars attended the event to support and mourn with her.