Nana Ama’s love for cars! From Benz G-Wagon to Range Rover Evoque

The beautiful Ghanaian actress and music writer, Nana Ama McBrown with her husband Maxwell, have exposed to view, a brand new Range Rover Evoque vehicle, yen.com.gh made this known!
Nana Ama on Instagram, shared several photos of her posed by the machine.
She appeared to have been heading to a social event when she took the pictures.
The popular actress cut a ravishing figure in an overall white dress, as posed for the photos.
YEN.com.gh understands that a Range Rover Evoque vehicle is worth more than $50,000.
The Range Rover is now part of the actress’ mouth-watering car fleet, which already boasts a luxurious Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and powerful Mercedez Benz saloon car.
Nana Ama, 43, has starred in scores of Ghanaian movies over a period of almost two decades.
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the actress held a one-week observation for her mother who died recently.
Several top Kumawood stars attended the event to support and mourn with her.