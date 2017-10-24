My ‘relationship’ with Nadia Buari was just for the mileage – Jim Iyke

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

The much-talked about relationship between Nollywood Stars, Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari was just a charade, the Nigerian actor has revealed.

Reports had been rife, about five years ago, that the two were in an amorous relationship.

Not long after, different reports emerged that the ‘couple’ were no longer an item after a messy breakup.

But speaking in an interview, Jim Iyke disclosed that their closeness was all just part of a reality show for them to garner more followers and that nothing really happened between them.

“Things didn’t get messy as people thought. Two people met in the entertainment industry and there was a reality show at a time that kept us together. “So, we did a smart thing anybody who found himself or herself in such situation would have done. And when the entertainment was over, we moved on to our normal lives”, he told the Punch Newspaper.

He further explained that they both understood what the ‘relationship’ meant and reaped the benefits. “For anyone who thought anything extraordinary happened, it was a live show except that it played into our personal lives too. I got what I wanted, which was followership and I appreciate the audience for watching.

“She understood what she was coming into and I understood as well. We got the mileage we both wanted and we moved on with our lives. Five years down the lane, people are still talking about it”, he said.

Nadia Buari has since that time gone ahead to have a set of twins with her US-based boyfriend.