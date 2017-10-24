My family has been in the US since ‘Konkontibaa’ days – Obour replies Akoo Nana

Music of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

2017-10-24

Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), MUSIGA President

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, better known as Obour, has responded to a claim by Akoo Nana that he spends the Union’s money extravagantly with his family abroad.

Akoo Nana also added that, Obour neglected his responsibilities as leader of the Union leaving musicians to wallow in poverty.

In response to these allegations on Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM with Doreen Andoh, Obour rubbished the claims.

He insisted that his family has been living in the United States since the days he had his hit single ‘Konkontibaa’ in 2004.

“Recently, I heard one from Akoo Nana. He hears that my family is in the US and [concludes] I have taken MUSIGA’s money. My family has been living in the US since Konkontibaa days,” Obour revealed.

According to the MUSIGA President, some of these comments that are passed about him are not true and this, he says is unfortunate.

“If you don’t know and you just say that Obour has made money [from MUSIGA]. It is sad,” he stated.

He added that he laughs off some of these pronouncements because they are baseless.

Obour mentioned that the numerous complaints he receives about his administration are borne out of the lack of understanding of MUSIGA’s role.

He disclosed that, the Union is strategizing to upgrade its communication machinery to better inform and educate and Ghanaians on the mandate of MUSIGA.