Mrs. Nduom provides dormitory for Alma Mater

2017-10-23

“Education is very dear to my husband and l; so we have set up an education fund which we are using to provide infrastructural support and provide scholarship for intelligent, but needy students to ensure that no child is left out in education in this country”, Mrs. Yvonne Nduom has declared at the opening of Yvonne Sterlin Nduom dormitory at Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School, Takoradi in the Western Region.

The building which was constructed by Yorke Properties, the construction company under Groupe Nduom, will accommodate 200 students and has a two Bedroom Flat for House Mistresses and their families. It was funded by GN Foundation, headed by Mrs. Nduom.

The building of the dormitory was an initiative of Mrs. Nduom, herself an old girl of the Arch Bishop Porter Girls.It’s been Mrs. Nduom’s passion to give back to society and also to help promote girl-child education. She therefore finds her gesture a fulfillment of that cherished dream; and it couldn’t have started-off better than the school that helped shape her formative stages in life and also to contribute to the ever growing success story of Arch-Bishop Porter Girls”.

“Most of my character was molded here. My very best friends were met here over 50 years ago. We were not only given academic knowledge, but invaluable life skills which went a long way to make me a lady of substance now… So my heart is full of joy standing on this ground to donate this edifice to my alma mater”, Mrs. Nduom declared.

She urged the students to make good use of the facility to enhance their academic performance.

The Archbishop Porters Girl is not only one of the top schools in the Western Region, but also one of the leading Senior High Schools in the country with some successful old students who are contributing in diverse ways to the growth and development of the country.

With the construction of Yvonne Sterlin Nduom dormitory, the school now has four dormitory blocks to accommodate its ever-growing student population and also help ease pressure on existing facilities.

The Headmistress of the School, Mrs. Mary Ama Brako thanked Mrs. Nduom and her Groupe for the building noting that “the new dormitory has come at the right time”.

She urged corporate Ghana to take a cue from Mrs. Nduom’ gesture and come to their aid especially, at a time that intake of students continues to increase each academic year and requested Groupe Nduom to help the school with musical instruments and student beds. The Vicar General of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis, Reverend Francis Abuah-Quansah, consecrated the building for the use of the students.

