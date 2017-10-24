Major Mahama Trust Fund Bill laid before Parliament

A bill to establish a trust fund in honour of late Major Maxwell Mahama has been laid before Parliament.

The Bill, Major Mahama Trust Fund Bill, 2017, was laid before the August House on Tuesday by the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul.

According to him, the Bill seeks to take care of the family of the late Army Major.

Major Mahama was lynched at Denkyira Obuasi (New Obuasi) while on duty at the area.

The president when he visited the family, announced of a 500,000 cedi seed capital for the educational purposes of the Major’s children.

Other Ghanaians including the former President, John Mahama either made donations or promised to help take care of the family.