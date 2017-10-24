Leaked ‘fake’ Kwesi Botchway report another diversionary tactics – Sam George

Sam George, MP for Ningo-Prampram <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508836384_250_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The leaked Kwesi Botchway report being serialized by Joy FM is fake and diversionary tactics by elements within the current government to stop opposition members from raising questions about happenings in the country.

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, said it is a deliberate attempt to clamp down on free speech by the NCA and the bogus GhanaPostGPS app.

A 13-member committee led by Kwesi Botchway was tasked probe the cause of the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) disgraceful defeat at the December 7, 2016 polls.

After presenting its report, the leadership of the party said the document was not meant for public consumption and claimed it was under lock and key until the media house intercepted a copy of the executive summary and has started serializing it.

But the lawmaker who was a presidential staffer when the NDC was in power said the contents of the so-called intercepted report are fake.

“And they think that propagating a fake Kwesi Botchway report would divert attention from the attempt to clamp down on Free Speech by the NCA and the bogus GhanaPostGPS app.

You lie bad. We accept all the allegations. Why worry with a post mortem report of a past government when you have the terminal diagnosis of an ailing and failing government? We have our priorities right! Mr. Government, wake up and smell the coffee. You are driving this country off the cliff!”

