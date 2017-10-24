Kwabena Kwabena reveals why he was begged to perform at ‘Becca At 10’ concert

Music of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: hotfmonline.com

2017-10-24

Highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508862325_428_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Celebrated Highlife Musician, Kwabena Kwabena has again proved why he is regarded as the best Contemporary Highlife musician in Ghana after performing excellently at the just ended ‘Becca At 10′ concert held at the National Theatre.

“Becca at 10” concert is a celebration of the ten-year career of multiple award-winning Songstress Becca who has gotten the best of herself for Ghana

Kwabena Kwabena who was billed to perform alongside a tall list of acts had pulled out from the much-publicized concert, with the reason that Becca’s management failed to live up to the agreed arrangement.

But after some intervention, Kwabena Kwabena rescinded his decision to boycott the event. His manageress Frema Ashkar,a celebrated broadcaster with Metro TV who announced the ‘Adult Music’ hitmaker’s decision to rescind his withdrawal explained to Razzonline.com that:

“for the sake of Hon.Dzifa Gomashie a big fan of Kwabena who was practically on her knees, Kwabena’s fans, and because Becca and her management have accepted their mistakes, Kwabena has no option than to rescind his decision…so Kwabena will perform”.

Justifying why he was begged to rescind his decision, Kwabena Kwabena put up an electrifying performance that led the fans to yearn for more.

Kwabena, who spent over thirteen(13) minutes on stage performed songs such as “Tuamudaa’, Kyere Wo Do,’You Lied To Me’ft Becca, and a rendition of Bob Marley’s ‘One Love & I Don’t Want To wait in Vain.

The peak of Kwabena Kwabena’s scintillating performance was when he performed his popular “Tuamudaa’ hit song and when he performed with Becca on their collaborated song “You Lied To me”— Their combination was really a delight to watch.

Most Patrons and other showbiz personalities who graced the occasion applauded the organizers; Zylofon Media for convincing Kwabena Kwabena to perform on the night.