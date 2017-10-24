Kwabena Agyapong comeback is ‘impossible’ – Wontumi

Politics of Monday, 23 October 2017

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has described the call by a section of the party supporters for the reinstatement of the party’s embattled suspended General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong as “impossible”.

He said Kwabena Agyapong has not regretted his actions and has not shown remorse since he was suspended prior to the 2016 elections, alongside the then chairman of the party, Mr Paul Afoko.

Some constituency and polling station executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Brong Ahafo region have petitioned the party’s hierarchy to reinstate suspended General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

According to the petitioners, Agyapong has shown unwavering loyalty despite his suspension from the party, hence their call for his reinstatement.

The NPP then in opposition suspended its 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, alongside Mr Agyapong after the duo rebelled against the party’s decision to indefinitely suspend its National Chairman, Paul Afoko.

Despite the suspension, Mr Agyapong has been often spotted at NPP gatherings, including Nana Addo’s swearing-in and at the party’s national delegate’s conference at Cape Coast in the Central Region in August.

To many NPP members, Kwabena Agyapong seems to have regretted his actions hence a series of petitions being cited on the social media and other publications calling for his reinstatement.

Speaking in an interview with OTEC fm’s Piesie Lardy, chairman Wontumi denied of any petition brought before the National Executive Council (NEC) to call back Mr Agyapong to his post. “I am a member of NEC and I tell you for a fact that no petition of such have gotten to our end”, Mr Boasiako confirmed.

He explains that even though they have not received any petition, it is impossible for the party leadership to reinstate the suspended Secretary since he never wanted the party to win the 2016 elections.

Chairman Wontumi believes Mr Agyapong has been persuading a section of the party supporters to make a call for his call back but will never succeed. “How can we allow someone who never wanted us to win an election take up a position”, he questioned.

According to him, it will be easier for Mr Asiedu Nketia who is the General Secretary for the opposition NDC take up an executive position in the NPP than Kwabena Agyapong.

He however advised those behind the call for his reinstatement not to waste their time and resources since it is impossible.