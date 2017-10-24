Kojo Yankson tried bribing me with GHC200,000 – Diabetes Association boss

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-23

play videoAlex Abban, Lawyer for the President of the Ghana Diabetes Association <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508812186_695_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President of the Diabetes Association of Ghana, Elizabeth Esi Denyo has accused the host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Kojo Yankson, of attempting to bribe her with GHC200,000 to claim ownership of the Sugar Project she founded.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, October 23, the spokesperson for the Diabetes Association boss narrated that the project was a concept designed and registered by his client to be used as a vehicle to solicit support for persons living with diabetes. And it was through this that she met Kojo Yankson (who is also diabetic) in London to help raise awareness of the project.

Explaining in details, he said after the launch of the project, Kojo Yankson tried to create the impression of being the sole originator and brain behind the project by using his platform on Joy FM.

“Goaded into action by the success of the launch, Mr. Yankson without the consent and approval of Mrs. Denyo sought to create the impression out there that he was the sole originator or the brain behind the formation of the Sugar Project without any reference to our client. Of course, it was easy for him to wage that selfish campaign because he had unfettered access to the airwaves,” he indicated.

When approached to stop posing as the sole owner of the project, the host of the Super Morning Show went to her with a sum of GHC200,000 to acquire the name and the campaign of the Sugar Project which she rejected. Madam Denyo said she thought Kojo Yankson had prior motives of using the project to enrich himself.

“Consumed by selfishness, Mr. Kojo Yankson approached our client with an offer of GHC200,000, to purchase the name and the campaign. Our client has cause to believe that Mr. Yankson wanted to use the goodwill the name had generated as a vehicle to unjustly enrich himself at the expense of the poor diabetic patients in Ghana”,

Madam Denyo believes her rejection of the offer made by Kojo Yankson is the reason of him spreading falsehood about her diverting some diabetes medication for personal gains.

She further accused the host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show of being behind the failure of the Sugar Project that was launched in January 2015.

According to the President of the Association, Kojo Yankson’s selfishness led to the collapse of the project that was aimed at highlighting the plight of all persons living with diabetes in Ghana.

“Our client in collaboration with the Multimedia Broadcasting Group Limited launched the Sugar Project to highlight the plight of all persons living with diabetes including children and adults in Ghana and seek financial support for such persons to cater for their medication.

“As you may be aware, nothing much is being heard about the project anymore in recent times. This is not without much reason…..the programme has fallen off the radar because of the selfishness of Mr. Kojo Yankson,” she said.

Background

The Association’s boss is on the offensive following revelations by Joy FM that free insulin meant for children were being diverted.

The investigation conducted by Joy FM revealed differences in figures of insulin sent to the Diabetes Association and what was supplied to listed health facilities.

In 2013, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital got 240 strips instead of 730 and 20 lancets instead of 50.

Checks also confirmed that the diabetic clinic at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital did not receive the full consignment as communicated by Madam Denyo to the donor agency,” the report further stated.